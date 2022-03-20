Rune Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $317.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for $106.77 or 0.00259591 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00044976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.14 or 0.06883521 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,090.99 or 0.99906971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00040740 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.