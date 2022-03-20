Royal Bank of Canada Trims Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Target Price to C$6.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.75 price objective on Calfrac Well Services and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$4.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$172.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.80, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.62.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

