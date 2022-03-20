Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 665 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 110.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,025,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 263,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 117,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 35,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $84.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.62.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

