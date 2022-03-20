Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Stryker were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after buying an additional 1,189,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $902,679,000 after buying an additional 285,571 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

SYK stock opened at $267.34 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

