Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases New Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000.

Shares of VDE opened at $103.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $111.50.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

