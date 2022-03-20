Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $83,000 Holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 558.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 321.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period.

BATS:JPHY opened at $49.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $56.51.

