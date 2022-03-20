Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $83,000 Holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 558.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,498,000 after purchasing an additional 35,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 773,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,258,000 after purchasing an additional 100,159 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF alerts:

BATS:JPHY opened at $49.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $56.51.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.