Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $781,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Chevron were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 20,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Chevron by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,479,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,576,000 after buying an additional 102,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $161.73 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

