Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $197,000 Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 658.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUI. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.43.

NYSE SUI opened at $179.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.89 and its 200-day moving average is $193.61.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.