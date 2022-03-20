Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $176,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,167,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $130.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.24. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on CNI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

