ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $8.34 million and $1.40 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00011676 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.11 or 0.00287787 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000077 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

