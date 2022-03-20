Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

ENVX opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.44). Equities analysts forecast that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition news, Director J Daniel Mccranie purchased 20,000 shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust purchased 3,500 shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the third quarter worth $70,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,835,000. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

