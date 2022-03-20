Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.51

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.51 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 357,986 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on RKH shares. reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5 ($0.07) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Rockhopper Exploration from GBX 10 ($0.13) to GBX 18 ($0.23) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.85 million and a PE ratio of -4.35.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; 64% working interests in PL004a; 30% PL004b and PL004c production licenses; 100% working interest in PL005 production license; and 40% working interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

