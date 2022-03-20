Robert W. Baird Raises Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target to $175.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $165.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.35. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $136.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 22,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.57, for a total transaction of $4,832,566.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $8,856,954.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,034 shares of company stock worth $41,035,986. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth about $2,002,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

