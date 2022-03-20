Robert W. Baird Cuts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $100.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

STX has been the topic of several other research reports. Summit Redstone raised shares of Seagate Technology to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.04.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $70.53 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 493.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after buying an additional 152,119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,173,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

