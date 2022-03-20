ROAD (ROAD) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

ROAD (ROAD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ROAD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. ROAD has a market cap of $54,585.47 and approximately $20,167.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

