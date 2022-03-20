RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 20,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,725,848 shares.The stock last traded at $14.17 and had previously closed at $14.18.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RLJ. StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.91.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 62,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

