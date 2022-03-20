Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 5,317.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,317.50 ($69.15).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,220 ($80.88) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,850 ($63.07) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.12) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.44), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($749,084.40).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,621 ($73.09) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($56.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.42). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,580.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,092.52. The company has a market capitalization of £91.08 billion and a PE ratio of 5.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.58) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

