RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%.

RIBT stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in RiceBran Technologies ( NASDAQ:RIBT Get Rating ) by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of RiceBran Technologies worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies (Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.