Reviewing American Well (NYSE:AMWL) & SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

American Well and SilverSun Technologies are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

American Well has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Well and SilverSun Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 6 5 0 2.45 SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Well presently has a consensus price target of $10.11, indicating a potential upside of 155.33%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Well and SilverSun Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $252.79 million 4.12 -$176.33 million ($0.69) -5.74 SilverSun Technologies $41.22 million 0.46 $180,000.00 N/A N/A

SilverSun Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Well.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -69.80% -14.21% -12.73% SilverSun Technologies 1.47% 6.09% 3.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.3% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of American Well shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SilverSun Technologies beats American Well on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products. In addition, the company provides managed, cybersecurity, business continuity, disaster recovery, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, and application hosting services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

