Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,295 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.28% of Boston Properties worth $50,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 16.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at $1,724,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $124.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.53 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.79 and its 200 day moving average is $116.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.