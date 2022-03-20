Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,313 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.17% of Quest Diagnostics worth $35,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

NYSE DGX opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $123.81 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.