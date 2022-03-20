Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of Lithia Motors worth $21,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.33.

In other news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD opened at $340.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $406.43.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.