Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $57.62 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Public Storage worth $57,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Public Storage by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.62.

NYSE PSA opened at $365.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.58. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.00 and a 52-week high of $380.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.