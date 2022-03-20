Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $39.41 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,838 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $39,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 85,514 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $8,758,000. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after buying an additional 36,499 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.59. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

