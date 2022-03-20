Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 8,619 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Ventas worth $20,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Ventas by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.34.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

