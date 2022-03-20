Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 1,572 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of Owens Corning worth $22,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Owens Corning by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OC opened at $98.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.10.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

