Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROICGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROICGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. 1,289,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.