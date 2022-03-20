Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. 1,289,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

