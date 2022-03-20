Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives $134.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Republic Services stock opened at $131.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.09. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $95.09 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after purchasing an additional 466,966 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Republic Services by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,062,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,473,000 after purchasing an additional 64,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $499,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

