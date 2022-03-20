Relativity Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 23rd (NASDAQ:RACYU)

Relativity Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RACYU – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 23rd. Relativity Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RACYU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Relativity Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

