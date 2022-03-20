Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Shares Gap Up to $67.43

Shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.43, but opened at $69.39. Regency Centers shares last traded at $67.02, with a volume of 3,005 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Regency Centers Company Profile (NYSE:REG)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

