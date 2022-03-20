Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. Reading International has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $98.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Reading International alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDI. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,027 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.