Raymond James Boosts NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Price Target to $24.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NREF stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1,054.09, a quick ratio of 1,054.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $320.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:NREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 70.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 50.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,493.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance (Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.