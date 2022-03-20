Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 775 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,113,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $86,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Oracle by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,469 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.99. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

