Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,245 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $229.63 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $178.66 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.63 and its 200 day moving average is $216.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

