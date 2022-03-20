Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after buying an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after buying an additional 3,612,571 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after buying an additional 4,395,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,204,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,525,000 after buying an additional 136,448 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $163.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.08. The company has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

