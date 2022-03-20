Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $482,000 in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Shake Shack by 633.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Shake Shack by 61.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.41.

About Shake Shack (Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.