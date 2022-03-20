Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,341 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Shares of AME stock opened at $134.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.09. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

AMETEK Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.