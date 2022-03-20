Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 223,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,009,990 shares.The stock last traded at $22.42 and had previously closed at $22.74.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDN. StockNews.com raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Radian Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

