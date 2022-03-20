Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,155 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.50% of Quest Diagnostics worth $106,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $145.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGX. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

