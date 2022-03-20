Qubitica (QBIT) Reaches Market Cap of $9.66 Million

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the dollar. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.00 or 0.00285522 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004002 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000641 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.53 or 0.01184144 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003213 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

