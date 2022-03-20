Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $21.75 million and approximately $37,129.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,388.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.14 or 0.06939483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.48 or 0.00279005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.72 or 0.00786976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00090799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.82 or 0.00473121 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.00418979 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,092,052 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

