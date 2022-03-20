Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 billion-$16.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.76 billion.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.36.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $126.56. 1,235,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,875. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day moving average of $112.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Quanta Services has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $127.15.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock worth $2,130,408. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

