Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Decreased by Analyst

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CarLotz in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). William Blair also issued estimates for CarLotz’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LOTZ opened at $1.64 on Friday. CarLotz has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $187.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $83.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CarLotz by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

