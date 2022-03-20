Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.80. 6,169,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $68.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

