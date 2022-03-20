Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of PROV stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $18.48.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.
About Provident Financial (Get Rating)
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
