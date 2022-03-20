Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) to report $9.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.10 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $8.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Provident Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Provident Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $123.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.56. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

