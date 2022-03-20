Prosperity Planning Inc. Raises Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.65 and a 12-month high of $81.26.

