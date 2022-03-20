Prosperity Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 936,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,513,000 after acquiring an additional 169,947 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,563,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 993,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after purchasing an additional 79,320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 192,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 75,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 66,325 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

AVDE opened at $60.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.73. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $65.80.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.