ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) were down 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.68 and last traded at $48.89. Approximately 74,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 123,063,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $2,113,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $5,489,000. Finally, Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.